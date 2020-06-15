Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning! It will be a sunny and pleasant start to the work week as high pressure remains in control for the next few days.
Expect a few clouds in the afternoon, but we’ll stay dry and comfy with highs reaching the mid-70s.
It will be more of the same Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures in the mid-70s. Things get slightly more humid Wednesday, with highs near 80, but it won’t be oppressive outside.
The rest of the week into the weekend we’ll see the warmth and humidity dialed up with temps reaching the mid and upper 80s, along with a chance for scattered showers and storms.