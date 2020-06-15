NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For 11-year-old Elana Koenig, there is no better song that describes her battle with cancer than the powerful anthem, “Fight Song,” by Rachel Platten.

She has already beaten cancer. Her focus now is helping others beat it, too, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday.

“If I got through this horrible disease, if I got through his horrible time, then they should know that they are going to get through it, too,” Elana said.

Elana was 7 when she was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer. The chemotherapy was so excruciating that even after treatment ended, she couldn’t forget the pain, or the kindness and generosity of those who helped her pull through.

“I feel like I got something and I want to give back,” Elana said.

This past February, Elana and her 9-year-old sister, Sabrina, decided to found the Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation. The girls started with the money from their piggy banks, then organized bake sales, and now an online fundraiser.

They’ve since raised tens of thousands of dollars.

The money is going towards goodie bags, paying children’s medical bills, and throwing virtual parties.

“I know what she experienced because I was there when she was going through a lot. So I know how it feels to other kids,” Sabrina said.

“The goal of the foundation is to help as many kids battling cancer, to raise their spirts, to help them get better and maybe if we raise enough money we can stop cancer,” Elana added.

Elana said no goal is too ambitious. In fact, her beautiful rendition of Fight Song posted on her Instagram page has already rallied volunteers from around the world.

She hopes to raise millions of dollars.

“From Azerbaijan, Sweden, Europe, Israel, they all want to help,” Elana said.

Her work is already sending big waves into motion.