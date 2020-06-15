Police ReformNYPD Announces 600 Undercover Anti-Crime Officers Reassigned
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cancer, Childhood Cancer, Christina Fan, Local TV, New York City, pediatric cancer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For 11-year-old Elana Koenig, there is no better song that describes her battle with cancer than the powerful anthem, “Fight Song,” by Rachel Platten.

She has already beaten cancer. Her focus now is helping others beat it, too, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday.

“If I got through this horrible disease, if I got through his horrible time, then they should know that they are going to get through it, too,” Elana said.

MOREWestchester Teens Turn Childhood Hot Cocoa Stand Into Charity Raising Thousands For Cancer Research

Elana was 7 when she was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer. The chemotherapy was so excruciating that even after treatment ended, she couldn’t forget the pain, or the kindness and generosity of those who helped her pull through.

View this post on Instagram

@Elanalailakoenig LETS SEND ELANA, AN 11 YEAR OLD CANCER SURVIVOR, TO A TOP RANKED SHOW! > > PLEASE LIKE, and SHARE on your STORY! Tag @elanalailakoenig If Elana gets invited, then the organization that she founded to help children who are battling cancer, will receive a substantial donation from the show to assist with the foundation’s cause.  Additionally, Elana and her non-profit, Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation, will spread greater awareness for this effort, and it will help to save more children’s lives. > > 11 YAŞLI HƏMYERLİMİZİ DÜNYADA TANINMIŞ ŞOUYA GÖNDƏRƏK! > Bu videoya baxış sayını minimum 100 minə edek! > Videonu bəyənin və öz hekayenizde paylaşın! Ve tag edin @elanalailakoenig > Xərçəng xəstəliyi ilə mübarizə aparmış 11 yaşlı gozel sesi olan istedadlı və xeyriyyəçi balamız Elana Koenigle Amerikada yayımlanan dunya səviyyəsində tanınmış məşhur şoudan müraciət edərək onunla üç müsahibə aparıblar. > Balamızın şouya dəvət olunması onun oz ifasinda səsləndirdiyi «Mübarizə mahnısı» videosunun sosial mediada baxış sayı əsasında müəyyən olunacaq. Əgər Elana bu şouda iştirak etmək fürsəti əldə etsə, onun xərçəngdən əziyyət çəkən uşaqların həyatını xilas etmək məqsədilə təsis etdiyi Koenig Childhood Cancer təşkilatına şoudan boyuk miqdarda pul vəsaiti keçiriləcək. Həmçinin Elana və onun təsis etsiyi təşkilat bütün dünyada tanınacaq ki, bu da nəticədə daha çox Azərbaycanlı uşaqların həyatının xilas omasına səbəb olan maddi yardımın artmasına gətirib çıxaracaqdır. > Dəstəyinizi əsirgəməyin! Uşaq həyatı xilas edin!

A post shared by Koenig Childhood Cancer Found (@elanalailakoenig) on

“I feel like I got something and I want to give back,” Elana said.

This past February, Elana and her 9-year-old sister, Sabrina, decided to found the Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation. The girls started with the money from their piggy banks, then organized bake sales, and now an online fundraiser.

They’ve since raised tens of thousands of dollars.

The money is going towards goodie bags, paying children’s medical bills, and throwing virtual parties.

“I know what she experienced because I was there when she was going through a lot. So I know how it feels to other kids,” Sabrina said.

FLASHBACK: Pediatric Cancer Patients Take Part In White Plains Fashion Show Fundraiser

“The goal of the foundation is to help as many kids battling cancer, to raise their spirts, to help them get better and maybe if we raise enough money we can stop cancer,” Elana added.

Elana said no goal is too ambitious. In fact, her beautiful rendition of Fight Song posted on her Instagram page has already rallied volunteers from around the world.

She hopes to raise millions of dollars.

“From Azerbaijan, Sweden, Europe, Israel, they all want to help,” Elana said.

Her work is already sending big waves into motion.

Comments

Leave a Reply