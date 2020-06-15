NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Heading into summer, it’s important to be able to get outside and stay safe from COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for a variety of summertime activities but, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says the same rules still apply: wash your hands often, don’t touch your face and wear a face covering.

In the latest Max Minute, Dr. Gomez has tips to stay safe during what’s sure to be a different kind of summer.

LINK: Read the new CDC guidelines here

First, on cookouts and other outdoor get-togethers, Dr. Gomez says to show guests where they can wash their hands when they arrive and arrange seating so people can stay at least six feet apart.

Ideally, people should bring their own food.

You should also keep a guest list, so it’s easier to contact trace people in case someone gets sick.

Travel and staying at hotels will be tricky.

You can ask a hotel about their cleaning policy, but it’s better to do your own sanitizing – wear gloves and wipe down as many surfaces as you can.

You should also use staircases whenever possible; if you need to take the elevator, don’t share it.

As always, try to stay at least six feet away from others in public areas like dining rooms, fitness centers and pools.

The most important thing to remember, according to Dr. Gomez, is to wear a mask.

Dr. Gomez says a mask and social distancing will prevent the vast majority of COVID infections.

If you’re sick, he says, just stay home.

