NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled his public events Monday.
Freddi Goldstein, the mayor’s press secretary, posted on Twitter, saying he “woke up feeling under the weather.”
She told CBS2 it’s not believed to be coronavirus-related.
Goldstein said De Blasio “is going to take the day to recuperate and work from home.”
He expects to resume his daily press briefings Tuesday.
On Sunday, the mayor took part in a Pray and Protest march in Harlem. The day before, he visited LIFE Camp in Jamaica, Queens.