TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy and The New Jersey Department of Health announced guidance for organized, outdoor sports to resume on Monday, June 22.
Low-risk sports, such as golf and tennis can resume fully.
Medium-risk sports, including baseball, softball, soccer and outdoor basketball will be limited to non-contact drills.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“Baring a significant uptick in COVID-19, as we enter Stage 2, we anticipate allowing for the resumption of competition [for medium-risk sports] on July 6,” said Murphy.
Higher risk sports, like football, are under the same non-contact restrictions, but may be allowed to fully resume on July 20.
RELATED STORY: Cuomo: Low-Risk Youth Sports Allowed In Phase 3 Regions Starting July 6
“All sports will have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols including screening for athletes, coaches and staff, limited equipment sharing and strong requirements for disinfecting and sanitizing equipment,” said Murphy.
The governor said sporting events will be held to attendance limits set by the state; it’s possible up to 500 people will be allowed at outdoor gatherings by July 3.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention