NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Department of Education is asking students, parents and guardians to weigh-in on reopening schools in the fall.
All students in grades six through 12, and parents or guardians with children in grades 3-K through 12 are invited to fill out a survey.
“Our students, staff, and families have done an incredible job with remote teaching and learning. We are working on plans for re-opening school buildings in the 2020-21 school year, and exploring various options based on available guidance from public health experts,” reads the posting on the DOE website.
“Since we cannot yet predict what September will look like, we need to be prepared for a range of possibilities. We know we can’t do this without your input! We’ve created a short, anonymous survey to help us understand what is most important to you for when we return to school in the fall.”
In an email to school leaders, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza outlined eight areas to consider when planning to reopen in September.
Among them are taking extra safety precautions, like requiring personal protection equipment (PPE), preparing for a possible phased-in start to the school year and coming up with ways to create social distancing within the buildings, which will impact students’ schedules.
The survey is available in Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, English, French, Haitian Creole, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Urdu.
Anyone who cannot complete the survey online can call 311.