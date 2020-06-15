NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A possible hate crime against police is being investigated at the Shake Shack in downtown Manhattan.
Sources told CBS2 three officers became sick when they had shakes from the restaurant earlier Monday night.
The NYPD suspects an employee may have contaminated the shakes with bleach.
#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020
The ill officers remain hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Employees of the establishment were being questioned.
So far, no arrests have been made.
A shake sample was taken to a lab for testing.
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.