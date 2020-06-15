NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As Pride Month is celebrated across the country, there’s a fitting victory in the civil rights battle for LGBTQ people.

The Supreme Court ruled it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because they are gay or transgender.

“This was absolutely incredible today. This was a very big win for us,” said Reg Calcagno of the the LGBT Community Center in New York.

Calcagno says he didn’t expect the 6-3 vote.

“I absolutely started to tear up reading the decision. Seeing that the Supreme Court ruled that companies do not have a right to discriminate against LGBTQ people based on sexual orientation, based on gender identity or expression was absolutely monumental,” he said.

The court’s ruling that LGBTQ people are protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act is expected to have a big impact of the nation’s 8.1 million LGBTQ workers, since most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination.

One of the three plaintiffs in the case was Donald Zarda, a Long Island skydiving instructor who was fired after telling a female student he was gay. Zarda died in 2014.

Brad Hoylman, New York’s only openly gay state senator, says this win doesn’t end the fight for equality.

“We’re only looking at the employment context. There’s so many other areas where LGBTQ people are being discriminated, and we’ll look for more cases but we also need better laws at the same time,” he said.

The dissenting judges say the court has taken on the role of Congress by changing the law, and is wrong to think it is just enforcing the terms of the statute.

“I think the only thing that the dissent got right was that Congress still has work to do. And that’s to pass the Equality Act,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president of GLAAD. “That would be equivocal protections, explicit protections for the LGBTQ community.”

LGBTQ advocates say the journey towards equality is still long, but hopeful.