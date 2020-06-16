NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man seen on video shoving a 92-year-old woman in Manhattan.
The attack happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. last Friday on Third Avenue between 15th and 16th streets in the Gramercy Park neighborhood.
Surveillance video shows the suspect push the woman as she walks by with a cart. She falls and hits her head on a fire hydrant.
The suspect turns around to look but continues walking.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
What a crud!