Comments
BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Babylon has a new initiative to keep its town clean and to support local businesses.
Crews are installing 15 public hand sanitizer stations to be placed around town.
Local leaders also say the town is distributing $200,000 worth of personal protective equipment to businesses or reimbursing supplies already purchased in order to keep employees and customers safe.
“If you are able to take somebody’s mind off of getting a mask or hand sanitizer and let them focus on the things that they do best — providing services, providing food — that’s a better time suited,” County Legislator Jason Richberg said.
Long Island entered Phase Two last week, allowing outdoor dining and some retail stores back open.