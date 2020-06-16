TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 19-year-old and 14-year-old are facing charges following the discovery of a woman’s remains in New Jersey.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said 19-year-old Nicolas Coirazza killed the victim and enlisted the 14-year-old to help dispose of her body.
Prosecutors said Divna Rosasco, of Cresskill, was reported missing early Monday.
Police located her vehicle in the parking lot of Overpeck County Park in Teaneck, and officers found her body submerged in a creek.
Prosecutors said it had been wrapped in a bed sheet and weighed down with cinder blocks.
Coirazza was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and several other counts. The unnamed teen was charged with disturbing human remains, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.
Investigators have not released a motive for the crime, but said Rosasco’s family knew Coirazza, who was visiting her home when she was killed.