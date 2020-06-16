NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Corporate America has responded to the protests with statements saying “Black Lives Matter.”

But at some organizations, black employees say that’s not actually the case.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas explains why it’s no longer business as usual.

Corporate apologies and high-profile resignations have come as black employees sounded the alarm about racism and a toxic culture in various organizations.

This after the same companies took to social media to declare “Black Lives Matter” and pledged millions to social justice organizations.

“Where is the pledge for that money to go back to our company to find the resources you claim you don’t have to hire people of color, to promote people of color, to make sure people of color are in leadership?” said Lauren Wesley Wilson.

Wesley Wilson is the founder and CEO of ColorComm Media Group, which was first started as a network to provide a pipeline to the C-suite for people of color in communications.

“Will you be able to move up if the examples aren’t there? Is your company investing in you to be able to grow by providing a community and space for inclusion?” she said.

For black employees, they first have to overcome barriers to get hired, and then statistics show there’s a slim chance of them moving up the corporate ladder, Cline-Thomas reported. Just over three percent hold senior leadership positions in large companies, according to the Center for Talent Innovation.

“There are more people like me out there. There so many of them out there. So it’s to create opportunity for people who are frankly more talented than I am, in so many ways, to rise up,” said Jide Zeitlin.

In September, Zeitlin became the CEO of Tapestry, that owns fashion brands Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade and Coach. He’s one of only four black CEOs of a Fortune 500 company, and he sees himself in the young black men protesting.

In a memo to employees about the uprising, he said “this is personal.’

“We’re having a lot of intense, at times uncomfortable, conversations about what are we doing, how do we stand as a corporation,” Zeitlin said.

Tapestry, like many companies, is looking at pay equity and setting benchmarks to have more representation in leadership.

“If you don’t have an inclusive, open culture, you can become more diverse by statistics. But you’re not going to be able to motivate, keep, attract more people on a consistent basis,” Zeitlin said.

Wesley Wilson says now her phone is ringing off the hook as Fortune 500 companies seek diversity training.

“What is step one, what should they be doing right now? Step one is to do an assessment of your company. Look Inward,” she said.

Corporate diversity is not just about good will. It spurs innovations and improves the bottom line for businesses.

Corporate diversity is not just about good will. It spurs innovations and improves the bottom line for businesses.