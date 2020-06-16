HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Results of a preliminary study outline how the coronavirus impacted nursing homes in Connecticut.
The Women’s Bipartisan Legislative Caucus says workers did not have adequate personal protective equipment, staffing ratios were unacceptable and they failed to test and report early in the pandemic.
There have been 2,500 nursing home resident deaths from COVID-19.
The governor says more needs to be done to protect the most vulnerable residents.
“We’ve tested now — now — every single person at the nursing homes. We’re gonna be doing this on a weekly basis. But more importantly that’s why we’re doing this study: to make sure we can learn. Make sure if there’s a second wave, we get this right,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Lawmakers say the study is the beginning of an investigation into the nursing home crisis in Connecticut.