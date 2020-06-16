Comments
WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman miraculously survived a house fire in April, and on Tuesday, the double amputee thanked firefighters and her medical team for helping to save her life.
Patricia Lewis thanked the firefighters at the Lakeview Fire Department who rescued her and staff at Lynbrook Restorative Therapy and Nursing who taught her how to walk on her prosthetic legs.
“It’s so important as an amputee individual that every day you put your legs on because thank god I was able to get mine on when time was of the essence,” Lewis said.
Lewis is a former registered nurse.
She lost her legs below the knees due to complications from type 2 diabetes in 2018.