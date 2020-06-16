NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD will now be required to publicly release body camera footage of certain encounters within 30 days, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

The mayor said the move is a step toward building trust and transparency.

“Body-worn cameras are only as powerful as the transparency that comes with them,” he said during his daily press briefing.

De Blasio said there are currently 24,000 body-worn cameras deployed across the department. Until now, the footage was only released when ordered by the commissioner.

Effective immediately, all video or audio must be publicly released online within 30 days in three instances: When an officer discharges a firearm that hits or could hit someone, when an officer discharges a Taser in a way that results in death or substantial bodily harm, or when an officer’s use of force results in death or great bodily harm.

The footage will first be shown to family members of those involved, and then posted for the public online.

“We have to get to the day where people see a police officer there to protect them and have faith. The faith has to be mutual; it has to be that everyone understands there is a responsibility to each other,” said de Blasio. “But accountability and transparency are what bond that together.”

The announcement came on the heels of another change for the force.

On Monday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the department plans to reassign 600 undercover officers from the anti-crime unit.

He called it a “seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city.”

Each precinct has undercover anti-crime officers who patrol in unmarked vehicles with specific assignments related to crime spikes. Shea said due to the nature of their work, officers in those units tend to be involved in more police-involved shootings.

CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer asked the mayor Tuesday about these reforms coming amid calls from the City Council to cut $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget.

“We need to change the reality of policing much more deeply, connect it more deeply to the people of the neighborhoods, provide a lot more transparency and accountability – these are the most important foundations to the bigger changes we have to make,” he replied. “To me, the bottom line is safety. We have to be a safe city.

“As we look at each and everything that the NYPD does and we look at what it’s future should be, we start from the perspective of ‘What will keep us safe, but will also lead to greater fairness and equality?’”

De Blasio said council members are also committed to their constituents’ safety, and he believes they can strike a balance.