NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue for a 20th day in New York City.
Hundreds of protesters started gathering in Washington Square Park around 4 p.m.
Protesters who spoke to CBS2’s Ali Bauman say they’re encouraged by the small progress recently, including legislation the governor has signed into law over the past week, as well as the NYPD getting rid of its undercover anti-crime unit.
But they say those measures are far from enough police reform to appease their demands of overhauling the entire department and reinvesting a portion of the NYPD’s budget into community and youth services.
“I want to not let that distract us from the bigger thing, which is the defunding conversation. They’ll talk anything about the transparency and the statistics and demographics, which is all great, which is all part of that legislative bill, but we want to defund the police and invest that money into our communities, into education, into mental health, into health care,” protester Luis Galilei said.
The protest was just one of many demonstrations happening every day in every borough, including the nightly vigils in Manhattan and Brooklyn honoring victims of police brutality.
