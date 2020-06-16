(CBSNewYork)- The construction of the New York Islanders new home at Belmont Park has resumed and now it appears their former home is set to turn off the lights. According to a report from Bloomberg, former Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov, who operates the arena through his Onexim Sports and Entertainment company, is set to “shutter the venue indefinitely.”

The company, which operates the arena through a lease with Nassau County, is reportedly seeking investors to take over the operations of the arena and pick up the remaining debt. According to Bloomberg, the company has expressed willingness to turn over the lease in exchange for investors assuming approximately $100 million in loans on the property.

The arena, which opened in 1972, was home to the Islanders for over 40 years prior to the team’s move to Brooklyn in 2015. In addition, the venue has been home to live concerts, professional lacrosse, and various other sporting events through the years. However, like many arenas relying on live entertainment, it has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Islanders were expected to return to the Coliseum for all 2020-21 home games, the news that it is now shuttering indefinitely likely means they will be back in Brooklyn full-time until the new Belmont Park arena opens next year.