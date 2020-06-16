NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was reportedly arrested on Monday in connection with an alleged hit-and-run accident in Chico, Calif.
According to NJ.com, Rosas was booked at Butte County Jail for misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.
In the collision report, witnesses say Rosas was driving a black Chevy SUV erratically at 100 MPH and allegedly ran a red light, leading to the collision. According to the report, Rosas attempted to flee the scene before his car broke down and then he tried to flee on foot.
After his arrest, Rosas was reportedly transported to a nearby medical facility before being booked into jail. Authorities believe alcohol impairment may have played a factor.
The 25-year-old Rosas was arrested in Orland, Calif. in 2016 on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a Blood-Alcohol Concentration of more than .08%, according to NJ.com. Though the DUI charge was dismissed, Rosas pled guilty to the driving with a BAC of more than .08% charge and received 30 months probation at the time.
The Giants told several outlets that they were aware of the incident and have been in contact with Rosas.