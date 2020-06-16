NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fairs and pop-up markets typically take over the streets of the Big Apple during the summer and vendors rely on the sales for financial success.

So how are they fairing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock found out on Tuesday.

There is so much to see, smell, and savor at street fairs and markets, but not yet in 2020, though.

Tenezee Pope with Beekman’s Copa Soaps said the majority of summer sales happen at bustling open-air fairs.

“We would have been doing two to three a weekend,” Pope said. “We get to interact with the customers. We actually get to show them the results. Like when people see my skin, they want to know what I use.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Kelli Lipson is founder and CEO of Spoonable Spirits.

“It’s a huge loss. Not just financially, but also getting to interact with these customers. We need them and miss them,” Lipson said.

MORE: De Blasio Says Phase 1 Reopening ‘Very Important’; Too Soon To Consider Restoring Street Fairs, Large Events

Lipson said the pandemic crushed catering orders and ended showcasing her liquor-infused pudding and Jello shots at pop-up festivals and markets.

“We’d normally bring about 5,000 to 7,000 people every Saturday to Fordham Plaza, with 45 to 50 vendors,” Bronx Night Market co-founder Marco Shalma said.

The market would have opened in May.

“It was a serious blow,” Shalma said.

But now he’s got some big news.

“We’re probably going to be the first open-air market in New York Cty to open,” Shalma said.

FLASHBACK: Cuomo Outlines Phases In New York Reopening Plan As Coronavirus Hospitalizations Decline

Shalma said Bronx Night Market will be back Aug. 1 and Fordham Plaza will once again be bustling with vendors and customers.

Just fewer than before, as limited seating options and limited capacity are part of the plan.

“We’ll definitely be there. We’re gonna take every precaution possible,” Lipson said.

Kenisha McGirt and Charisse McGill of Lokal Artisan Foods, home of French toast bites, told Murdock street markets account for 90% of sales. And while selling their spice helped keep the brand afloat, they can’t wait for reopening.

“As soon as the world opens up, we’re back on the streets with the festivals,” McGill said.

“We’re just looking forward to getting back to the people saying hey and giving elbow bumps,” McGirt added.

They can’t wait for New Yorkers to dig in and for profits to roll in again.