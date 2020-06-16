NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twin sisters on Staten Island are on a mission.

They’re paying it forward, helping out those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

When New York went on PAUSE, that’s when 17-year-old twin sisters Renee and Rhea Mendonca started really ramping up their random acts of kindness.

They push a grocery cart full of food and flowers along the sidewalks of Staten Island before dropping goodies at the homes of unsuspecting, isolated elderly neighbors.

“We believe in helping people we don’t know and who cannot repay us back in any form,” Renee Mendonca said.

“Who taught you to be like that?” CBS2’s Jessica Layton said.

“Our mom,” the twins said in unison.

“Every day she told us that we should fill a minimum of 10 good deeds,” Rhea Mendonca said.

But the idea for this particular good deed started with the twins’ grandmother, who expressed how impossible it was to get out during the pandemic.

“That made us think about other elderly people in our neighborhood who don’t have people to take care of them,” Renee Mendonca said.

So three days a week they make surprise deliveries.

“Very nice,” one man said.

“Yeah, but we can’t shop at all,” a woman said.

In every bag there’s toilet paper, organic vegetables, even a handwritten note letting the recipients know they are loved. Filling 1,000 bags so far, they like to think of themselves as secret angels.

But after doing this for two months, they’re not so secret anymore. Word is getting out. So much that former teachers and other neighbors have started donating gift cards so the young ladies can buy more groceries and keep this going.

They also collected canned food for families who lost loved ones to coronavirus.

“We should find this as an opportunity to go do good in this world,” Rhea Mendonca said.

Making a difference at the door steps of their neighbors, which they hope inspires others as we all learn a new way forward.