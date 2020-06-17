TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Officials in New Jersey are releasing state guidance for colleges and universities to reopen in-person classes for the summer and fall.
The goal is to ensure students, faculty and staff are as protected as possible when back on campus.
Colleges and universities must submit plans to restore students to campus 14 days before they intend to do so, so they can be reviewed.
In person clinical, lab and hands-on learning at higher education institutions can resume on July 1, provided those institutions’ plans for reopening meet with state approval. Career and training schools can also reopen under the same circumstances on July 1.
“As we move forward in our restart and recovery, these institutions will play a huge role. They are where our future workforce is being created,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Their health, and the health of everyone on campus, is critical to the overall public health of our state and creating the economic health we will need for the long term.”
Murphy said he expects to have guidance for elementary and high schools next week.
Officials said there was one additional case of MIS-C, for a total of 43.
There have been another 47 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, for a total of 12,769.