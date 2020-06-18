NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has arrested two teens in the graffiti vandalism of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
Police arrested Anaya Diaz, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old girl. They face criminal mischief and making graffiti charges.
They allegedly vandalized the cathedral amid protests over George Floyd’s death and police brutality.
🚨WANTED🚨for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF on St. Patrick’s Cathedral E.51 St and 5th Ave #Midtown @NYPDMTN on 5/30/20 @ 5:12 PM💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives. pic.twitter.com/XJIsZ2x5Tc
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 9, 2020
The suspects allegedly spray painted the F-word in big red letters on the outside of the church on May 30. “BLM” and “NYPDK” were also found on the adjacent wall, and Floyd’s name was painted on the steps.
Police previously said they arrested the women’s getaway driver, identified as 26-year-old Yadir Avila Rosas, on charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.