Warning: This video might be disturbing to watch.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A high-speed crash was caught on camera Wednesday in the Bronx.
Video from a dashboard camera shows a white car plow through an intersection at Fordham and Jerome avenues.
It mows down several pedestrians before jumping a curb and hitting other vehicles.
Police said eight people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and seven cars were damaged.
The driver, 43-year-old Kevin Crosby, faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.