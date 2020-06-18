Mixed MessagesGov. Cuomo Says NYC On Track For Phase 2 Reopening Monday, But Mayor De Blasio Pumps The Breaks
Warning: This video might be disturbing to watch.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A high-speed crash was caught on camera Wednesday in the Bronx.

Video from a dashboard camera shows a white car plow through an intersection at Fordham and Jerome avenues.

It mows down several pedestrians before jumping a curb and hitting other vehicles.

Police said eight people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and seven cars were damaged.

The driver, 43-year-old Kevin Crosby, faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

