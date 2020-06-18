NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some New York City playgrounds will be allowed to reopen in Phase 2 on Monday, the mayor announced Thursday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said playgrounds that are geared toward “younger children” will be the first to reopen.

“I know what it feels like as a parent to have young kids and to deal with all the challenges every parent deals with, especially if you have multiple young kids and it’s been months and months of being cooped up,” he said. “We want to give this relief.”

The mayor reminded parents to have good hygiene and practice social distancing.

He said the city is not ready to reopen parks or athletic facilities.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 2 Reopening In NYC

The announcement followed days of complaints from elected officials and community leaders. Some even broke playground locks in defiance of the order.

De Blasio was also asked again about the city’s beaches Thursday and whether lifeguards will be ready if/when they’re allowed to reopen.

“The situation where you’re going to group tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of people in the same place is a more sensitive decision,” he said. “We’re talking about when that would be appropriate, but I’m convinced from everything I’m hearing that we’ll have the lifeguards ready.”

New York City enters Phase 2 on Monday with outdoor dining, in-store retail, hair salons, barbershops and more reopening.