TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced indoor shopping malls will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, June 29.
Murphy said shoppers and employees must wear face coverings and stores will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
“Sanitation materials must be provided to both mall employees and customers, particularly at entrances,” said the governor.
Theaters, arcades, food courts and other common areas will remain closed.
Restaurants inside a mall will be limited to take-out and outdoor dining, where available.
The governor is also instructing mall operators to establish plans to minimize congestion.
