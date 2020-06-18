(CBSNewYork)- New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has made it clear that he wants to negotiate a new contract with the team prior to the upcoming season. Thus far, there hasn’t been much movement in those negotiations and it’s apparently left Adams frustrated. The safety responded to a fan’s comment on Instagram with a long explanation of why he continues to ask for a new contract.

In response to a comment on Instagram, Jets All Pro S Jamal Adams speaks on contract negotiations and concludes with “Maybe it’s time to move on!” pic.twitter.com/aGjJ1Vda3s — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

The fan had brought up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a comparison to Adams in that the Chiefs QB hasn’t said much about his contract situation this offseason. Adams wasn’t having it saying “What does Pat have to do with me? Pat is about to get 40 to 60 M’s a year. Well deserved. That’s my guy. But don’t compare me to QB’s if you aren’t paying me QB money.”

Adams went on to say that the pandemic is no excuse for not negotiating a new contract, pointing to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey who received a contract extension earlier this offseason. He ended the comment by saying he is going to protect himself in the same way that an organization would and “if you guys don’t respect that, it’s cool. It’s all luv. Maybe it’s time to move on!”

To Adams’ point, McCaffrey entered the league at the same time he did, being drafted in the first round in 2017. The Jets have said they want to make him “a Jet for life,” but there hasn’t been any indication that a contract has been offered to this point. Adams is under contract through 2021 thanks to the fifth year option on his rookie contract.