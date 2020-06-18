Comments
It will be cloudy to partly sunny today with isolated showers/rumbles of thunder, but this activity will stay mainly S&W of the city. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will be a little more humid than it has been.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy overall. Temperatures will only dip into the upper 60s.
Clouds will break for some sun tomorrow with perhaps a stray shower/rumble, but mainly in the afternoon or late in the day. Highs will be in the low 80s and it will remain humid.
There’s about a 40% chance of showers/t’storms on Saturday. It will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.