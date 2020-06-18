Comments
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man caught on camera attacking a 66-year-old woman at a subway station.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 at the Euclid Avenue A/C station in Brooklyn.
The NYPD says the man punched the woman in the back of her head and knocked her to the floor.
The woman was treated at Brookdale Hospital for bruises on her head and knee.
Police say the attack was unprovoked.
The suspect is in his 30’s and approximately 5’9″ tall.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.