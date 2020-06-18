NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Daily protests are entering their fourth week in New York City.

Protesters started gathering in Washington Square Park around 4 p.m. They listened to speeches and organized how to stay together and keep everyone safe.

Thursday was the 22nd consecutive day of daily demonstrations in the city against police brutality.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Protesters say they are pleased these weeks of marching have made the City Council, mayor and governor enact some overdue police reforms, and they say the progress is certainly a step in the right direction.

But their top priority remains slashing the NYPD’s $6 billion budget and reinvesting that money into community and youth services in order to address where the system fails people early on rather than focus on punishment.

“To make new rules and then to break them again, that’s the reason why we’re not asking for those things. We need to completely defund the police. We have other services that are underfunded and the $6 billion that is going towards the police is clearly not doing anything, it’s clearly not benefiting its people if these people are being killed in the middle of the street,” protester Regine Shabazz told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Going into the 4th week of daily protests against police brutality in NYC. #nycprotests @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/kj7TLCoSlt — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 18, 2020

The City Council speaker is proposing a $1 billion cut to the NYPD’s spending. The city budget is due in two weeks.

Protesters say they plan to continue these daily demonstrations until the police budget is reduced.

Watch Natalie Duddridge’s report —

Protesters also gathered outside the iconic Stonewall Inn on Thursday to show their support for both the Black Lives Matter movement and Pride month.

The Stonewall Inn is considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement. The location and the community are no strangers to the fight for equal rights and against police brutality.

Thursday’s rally started off with a moment of silence for two black transgender women who were killed last week.

Demonstrators say transgender women of color are at a heightened risk for violence.

While protesters say there is still so much to fight for, they say there are small and big wins to celebrate, like the Supreme Court’s ruling Monday that employers can’t fire workers for being gay or transgender.