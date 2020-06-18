NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – Some retailers in New Jersey started to reopen their doors this week, bringing back a sense of normalcy.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports long lines are not stopping many shoppers.

Shoppers were greeted with enthusiasm at the Nordstrom store at Garden State Plaza Paramus on Thursday, when it reopened to shoppers for the first time since mid-March.

“It’s exciting, we don’t have to shop online anymore,” said Gerard Karuli.

Other people waited in a line that snaked around the Nike store in The Outlets at Bergen Town Center for the chance to shop at “nonessential” stores.

“I like to see what I’m buying to make sure it fits,” said Don Rowell.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy outlined a reopening plan with 25 percent capacity and strict adherence to social distancing, disinfecting and wearing face coverings.

Some said crowded parking lots and cramped conditions near registers could be a problem.

“If it’s too crowded and I feel uncomfortable, I’ll just leave,” said Rowell.

The governor’s plan applies to stores with direct, exterior entrances.

Those are mainly anchor stores at some malls and some standalone stores in main streets.

On Thursday, Murphy announced indoor areas of malls will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, June 29.

White Oak Home, a home goods store in Westwood, reopened on Monday.

“It’s really hard to say if we’re going to see our normal volume,” said Tegan Ashman, the owner.

Ashman said the return to “retail therapy” can make people feel good as long as proper safety measures are taken.

“There is a legitimate endorphin rush,” said Ashman. “Going into the store and seeing everything. People love to see beautiful things and you love to see beautiful things in person.”

Ashman said she doesn’t fear the growing competition from internet sales.

She believes there will always be enough who prefer to shop in person.