NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hospital staffs across the tri-state area are working non-stop to treat those in need. Now, those workers are getting their own treats.

During the pandemic, some are paying it forward with cheers.

One woman has chosen to “Bake It Forward.”

“I think the idea of Bake It Forward can go forever,” said Tracy Wilk in an interview with CBS2’s Steve Overmyer. “It’s a great way to teach your kids to bring some joy into your life and share with others.”

Wilk is an executive pastry chef and her innovations creations have made her famous. Now, she’s giving away her treats to frontline workers.

“I wanted to share with others and when I heard the ambulances on my street, I was like ‘wait, who doesn’t want a fresh baked cookie,'” said Wilk. “I know that I’m not saving the world, but I’m making people a little bit happier.”

When the pandemic hit, Tracy worked at the Institute of Culinary Education. Like many New Yorkers, she was furloughed and anxious.

“How do you think that this has helped you find your balance and center yourself?” Overmyer said.

“That’s exactly what the motivation was,” said Wilk. “For me, it really made a time that could’ve been really dark and depressing into something that was much more powerful.”

Wilk thinks the most powerful part is that those that are struggling with anxiety and depression can help themselves out of it by helping others.

“All of us are feeling anxiety, no matter what we look like or our background. What does the future look like? And I know I want to make a future better for the next generation,” she said.

Bake It Forward started with Wilk delivering treats from her studio apartment-turned-bake shop, but it’s really about teaching others to bake a little goodness to share.

“For me, the most incredible part of it has been that other people join me in baking. Bring your neighbor some cookies. If cookies aren’t your thing, maybe just write a card and say thank you,” said Wilk. “I hope that the lesson I learned during COVID, I want to take with me forever.”