NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera robbing an 80-year-old man earlier this month in the Bronx.
It happened around 7:40 a.m. on June 7 around East 199th Street and Briggs Avenue.
Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind and forcibly removed his backpack.
The man resisted, and the suspect can be seen dragging him until he releases the bag.
Police said the suspect took off heading east on 199th Street.
The victim suffered a cut to his right knee but refused medical attention.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
