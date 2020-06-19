NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspects behind an attempted armed robbery inside a pharmacy in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on June 19 at New Trend Pharmacy on Avenue H.
Surveillance video shows three men enter the store – one holding what appears to be a gun.
Police said the owner confronted the suspects, and they left heading north on East 34th Street.
Several employees and customers were inside the store, but no injuries were reported and no property was taken.
