EWING, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man soliciting money in a drug store parking lot forced his way into a car, sat on the woman in the driver’s seat, and then led police on a chase after being given $1, police said.
According to Ewing Police, 31-year-old Tomasz Dymek, of Astoria, asked two women for money in the parking lot of a CVS on Olden Avenue.
He wasn’t satisfied with the $1 he was given, police said, and then forced his way into the running car being driven by a 66-year-old Trenton woman. Police say he sat on her, pinning her, and then drove off.
Two witnesses called the police. A responding officer caught up with the vehicle nearby, but it sped off.
The woman Dymek was sitting on was unable to reach the brake, police said.
Police say Dymek then led police on a chase to Fairless Hills, Penn., where the car became disabled.
He then allegedly tried to run off, but was quickly apprehended. Authorities say he faces criminal and motor vehicle charges.
The woman was examined by EMS and was able to be taken to Ewing Police headquarters to give a statement.