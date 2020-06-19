CATSKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The real estate market is roaring up in the Catskills with bidding wars and some homes selling the same week they’re listed.

Agents say the coronavirus pandemic has families in the metro area looking for a place to escape.

There’s a different pace of life in Sullivan County, where 90 miles feels like a world away from New York City.

But you better not relax if you’re in the market for real estate.

“Throw a pandemic into the mix, and it’s just been a feeding frenzy,” Jennifer Grimes, of Country House Realty, told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Grimes points to a renovated cabin in Claryville as a perfect example.

“We have a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, generously sized,” she said.

The deep soaking tub in the master bath sits under a window. Open the window and you can hear the nearby Neversink River.

The home sold the week it listed for significantly above asking price.

“Inventory is shrinking and we are getting multiple offers on properties that are priced right and staged properly,” said Bill Rieber, of Rieber Realty.

Rieber says buyers, mostly from in and around the city, are snapping up homes in the $250,000 to $450,000 range.

“Anything with a lake or water or a good view, particularly lake properties are very, very popular right now,” he said.

Whether the buyer is looking for a weekend getaway or a more permanent place, almost all of them have the same couple of questions – is there cell service and Wi-Fi?

High-speed internet through cable is vital so people can work remotely.

“Our knowledge of internet connectivity has skyrocketed because of the questions that we get. Everyone needs to Zoom,” Grimes said.

And buyers want move-in condition, no fixer-uppers.

Agents expect strong demand all summer.

It’s a seller’s market in Sullivan County and the Catskills.