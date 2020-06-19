NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CNN) – Two popular cough medicines for children are being voluntarily recalled.
The maker of “Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM” and “Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough,” issued the recall due to potential overdose risks.
Pharmaceutical company Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare said the wrong size dosing cups were put in the packages, meaning parents could unknowingly pour too much medicine into the cup.
The recall includes medicine sold nationwide between February and the beginning of June.
If you have one of these products, CLICK HERE to visit the FDA website to find out if it is included in the safety recall.
