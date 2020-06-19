ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – With New York City on the verge of Phase 2 reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday gave his final daily address of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuomo, from his executive office, confirmed Phase 2 will start in the city on Monday, June 22.
“The state experts have gone over all the data and they will allow New York City to begin Phase 2,” said Cuomo.
The governor said while hospitalizations and weekly infection rates remain at the lowest levels of the pandemic, social distancing and other precautions should continue in order to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.
Cuomo’s update on Friday, unlike his previous briefings, was not a press conference – it was an address to the state, highlighting New York’s successful turnaround from one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world.
“When this started, we had more cases per capita than any state in the country, or any nation on the globe,” said Cuomo. “Today, we have done a full 180, from worst to first.”
The governor thanked essential workers, lawmakers, neighboring states, specifically New Jersey and Connecticut, and the people of New York for taking action to stop the spread.