WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Friday was an emotional day for a member of the FDNY and his family.

He finally went home, after spending weeks in the hospital battling the coronavirus.

There was a big round of applause for a man loved ones call a “walking miracle.”

FDNY Captain Hugo Sosa nearly died from complications of COVID-19 but is finally well enough to go home.

“It means everything to us. Myself, my family, my friends,” he said. “A better gift today than to give my kids a Father’s Day gift.”

And a birthday gift. His twins turned 14 years old Friday. They gave him hugs, along with his emotional wife.

“Today is 80 days,” said his wife, Blanca Delgado-Sosa.

“It has been a lot of work from start to finish. From start to finish, it has been a lot of work,” Sosa said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Sosa is a 29-year veteran of the FDNY, most recently a member of its emergency medical dispatch, helping ensure care for New Yorkers who call 911.

He contracted COVID-19 in late March and by April was in the hospital. He suffered a collapsed lung, two strokes, and was in a coma and intubated.

Beloved coworkers cheered him on when he finally left White Plains Hospital back on May 15 after more than 40 days, heading to Burke Rehabilitation Hospital.

Sosa had to relearn how to walk and talk.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“He’s not fully recovered, but he’s on his way because of the staff here at Burke who are phenomenal and dedicated in what they do,” Delgado-Sosa said.

“He’s a big giant bear that we all loved, and still love. But to see him walk out of here today is a miracle for us,” said Oren Barzilay of Local 2507.

Sosa still has challenges to overcome, but he believes he’ll come back stronger than ever.

“It’s a long road, but we’re gonna make it,” he said. “Thank you.”

With all the support he has, he definitely will.