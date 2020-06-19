NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Juneteenth will be a holiday for New York City workers and students beginning next year, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made June 19 a holiday for state workers earlier this week. The date commemorates the liberation of the last slaves in America on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas.

The mayor was joined Friday by the co-chairs of his Task Force on Racial Inclusion and equity – first Lady chirlane McCray and Deputy Mayor Phillip Thompson.

“Our city has a lot to be proud of in terms of being a place where everyone could come together and do something different. But our city also has a very painful history,” de Blasio said. “Slavery was alive and well in New York City for a long time. New York City gained much of its prominence and wealth from slavery. Redlining, discrimination of every form existed here in liberal, progressive New York City for generations, and in too many ways discrimination is alive and well today.

“Structural racism pervades this city in ways that are still not acknowledged and recognized,” he added. “We have to change that.”

McCray announced the formation of a Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission that will “establish a definitive historical record of racial discrimination in New York City.”

The group will be tasked with examining discrimination in housing, criminal justice, environmental justice, education, place-based disparities and more.

“So much of the life of this city, the physical reality of this city was built upon the racist precepts of an architect and builder and a government official named Robert Moses,” said Mayor de Blasio. “And the fact that we live in a physical reality that was explicitly created to divide and segregate is an example of how much we have to examine and undo.”

McCray added Gracie Mansion – where she and the mayor live – was built in 1799 by people who were enslaved and indentured servants.

“Although [Archibald] Gracie held membership in New York’s Manumission Society, whose mission was to end slavery, I found out only yesterday that Archibald Gracie held in bondage three Americans named Sarah, Abrahm and Charles Short,” she said.

Some elected officials are also demanding a Thomas Jefferson statue be removed from the City Council chamber. De Blasio said this commission will make that decision, too.

Last week, Thompson called for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name to be removed from a street at Fort Hamilton, saying his ancestors were enslaved on a plantation owned by Lee’s father.