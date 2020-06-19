We’ll see clouds/fog this morning followed by partly sunny skies the remainder of the day. Isolated showers/t’storms are expected, especially west of the city, but this activity will be mainly in the afternoon and late in the day. Outside of that, it will be humid with highs in the low 80s.
A leftover shower/rumble of thunder is possible into the evening, but the remainder of the night will be quiet. Temps are expected to fall into the mid and upper 60s.
Tomorrow we’ll see a round of sct’d showers/t’storms in the afternoon, but mainly west of the city. The main concern with any of these will be downpours that could lead to a little flooding. It be warm and humid again with highs in the low 80s. ***SUMMER OFFICIALLY BEGINS AT 5:44 PM***
For Sunday/Father’s Day, expect about a 30% chance of showers/t’storms with highs in the low 80s.