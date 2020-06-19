JUNETEENTHEvents Across Tri-State Area Honor Liberation Of Last Slaves In America
KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Federal Transit Administration approved more than $700 million in funding to accelerate a project to replace the Portal North Rail Bridge in Kearny, New Jersey.

The 110-year-old bridge is a critical link on the northeast corridor.

The aging span is known for getting stuck in the open position, delaying thousands of commuters.

Gov. Phil Murphy called the funding a huge win for New Jersey, the region and the nation’s economy.

The project now enters its engineering phase.

