NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As many people celebrate Juneteenth, thousands of protesters are hitting the streets in New York City.

Friday afternoon, about four or five different groups came together to march, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge and continuing through the streets of Manhattan.

JUNETEENTH PROTESTS: Thousands marching to #WashingtonSquarePark after starting near City Hall in lower Manhattan. This is now the 23rd consecutive days of protests. Marchers say the will continue until there is justice and change. More at 5 on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/Pgn2TtJe6j — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 19, 2020

This is now the 23rd consecutive day of protests taking place as people in New York City continue to fight to end systemic racism and police brutality.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

One protester says Friday’s demonstrations are symbolic as the country celebrates Juneteenth.

“The end of slavery happened when? In the 1800s, but we’re still out here in 2020. There’s a lot of work to do,” Tru Williams told CBS2’s Cory James. “So we’re out in these streets until we actually get justice, until people actually have freedom, and freedom is not having our necks stepped on, alright? It’s not getting killed by police.”

23 DAYS OF PROTESTS: Multiple groups came together to protest this afternoon. Thousands marched about 2 miles from Chambers Street (near City Hall) to #WashingtonSquarePark. Rally now taking place. More at 6 on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/04zlmeBklu — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 19, 2020

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of slavery.

The proclamation was signed in 1863 but it took about two years for slaves to know they were free.