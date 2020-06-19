JUNETEENTHTri-State Area 'Freedom Day' Events Honoring Liberation Of Last Slaves In America
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As many people celebrate Juneteenth, thousands of protesters are hitting the streets in New York City.

Friday afternoon, about four or five different groups came together to march, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge and continuing through the streets of Manhattan.

This is now the 23rd consecutive day of protests taking place as people in New York City continue to fight to end systemic racism and police brutality.

One protester says Friday’s demonstrations are symbolic as the country celebrates Juneteenth.

“The end of slavery happened when? In the 1800s, but we’re still out here in 2020. There’s a lot of work to do,” Tru Williams told CBS2’s Cory James. “So we’re out in these streets until we actually get justice, until people actually have freedom, and freedom is not having our necks stepped on, alright? It’s not getting killed by police.”

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of slavery.

The proclamation was signed in 1863 but it took about two years for slaves to know they were free.

