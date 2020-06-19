NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released a sketch of a man wanted for a sexual assault in broad daylight.
Police said the 28-year-old victim was attacked around 3:15 p.m. on June 4 while walking in Highbridge Park in Washington Heights.
The suspect allegedly grabbed her from behind, dragged her into some bushes and choked her unconscious.
Police said he forced her to perform a sex act and stole her jewelry before fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.