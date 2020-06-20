NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alternate side parking has been suspended for another week as New York City prepares to enter Phase 2 of reopening.
The suspension now lasts through Sunday, June 28.
Alternate side parking and street cleaning rules have been suspended several times over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The mayor tweeted Saturday, “We can do this while continuing to keep our streets clean.”
More New Yorkers are expected to be back on the roads next week as more businesses reopen.
Phase 2 of reopening includes the return of outdoor dining, in-store retail shopping, hair salons, barbershops, offices and city playgrounds.