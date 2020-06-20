NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Coronavirus cases are going down in New York State, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to keep it that way.
He plans to keep an eye on travelers from states like Florida that are starting to see an uptick in cases.
“So if we start to see a large influx of people coming from one of the states that has a high transmission rate, that would be a cause for concern, and we’re watching it day-to-day. There’s no deadline on it, you know, we’re reacting to the facts as they develop,” Cuomo said.
On Saturday, Florida reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases, another consecutive single-day record increase.
Florida’s governor says the spike is the result of increased testing, while some experts blame it on the state’s rushed reopening plan.