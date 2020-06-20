WASHINGTON (AP) — A top federal prosecutor in Manhattan stepped down from his position Saturday after the Trump administration fired him.
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman of the Southern District of New York said in a statement that Attorney General William Barr’s decision “to respect the normal operation of law and have Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss become Acting U.S. Attorney” led to his decision. He said it would be “effective immediately.”
— US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) June 20, 2020
Berman and Barr had been in an increasingly nasty standoff after meeting in Manhattan on Friday. Afterward, the Justice Department announced Berman had resigned. Berman denied it, and he went to work Saturday.
