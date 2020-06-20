NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is gearing up for Phase 2 reopening on Monday and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said baseball could be back soon.
Cuomo announced the Mets and Yankees will move their training camps from Florida to their home ballparks once Major League Baseball and the Players Association come to an agreement on the 2020 season.
As we wait on a decision from the @MLB on the baseball season, I'm excited to announce that the @Yankees and the @Mets will resume their training here in New York for the first time in years.
NY will review the teams' plans to make sure the trainings are safe.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 20, 2020
“The state is going to review [the teams’] protocols in place to make sure they’re doing it safely and appropriately,” said Cuomo on a conference call Saturday. “One of the reasons they’re coming to New York is because the infection rate…is down, low compared to other states…Florida, certainly. That’s a credit to all New Yorkers.”
The Yankees released a statement saying, in part, “We will continue to follow Major League Baseball’s guidance and protocols, and we will vigilantly work with Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and their health authorities, as well as with federal officials and Major League Baseball’s own medical and infectious disease experts, to ensure our facility maintains the best possible safety standards.”
Statement from the New York Yankees: pic.twitter.com/NAsXIM2LoD
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 20, 2020
The announcement that Yankee Stadium and Citi Field would host potential training came one day after the Philadelphia Phillies closed their training facility in Clearwater, FL when a handful of players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
