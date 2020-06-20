RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In New Jersey, residents are just two days away from a long-awaited haircut as the state moves into the next stage of reopening.

At Tapestry Hairdressing Salon in Ridgewood, owner Sandy Del Aguila remembers vividly the day she was forced to close as the coronavirus pandemic was exploding in New Jersey.

“It was March 17, and it was a really dark day,” she told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

The salon will finally reopen on Monday after three months.

Del Aguila owns the salon with her husband, Marcos.

“It’s almost like a brand new reopening. We are starting from scratch again, especially because of the regulations,” he said.

Those regulations include lots of social distancing.

Chairs are six feet apart. The waiting room is gone; instead, customers will call when they arrive. And of course, everyone will be wearing masks.

The salon will be open for extended hours six days a week to make up for lost time and keep up with demand, because most clients are eager to come back.

“Some are not quite ready, but the majority are. Our book is totally filled, every employee is totally filled, for the first two weeks,” Sandy Del Aguila said.

“I’m really excited. Never thought it would go this long,” said Laura Ann Petrucelli, owner of the Lora Celli Salon.

Similar precautions are in place at Petrucelli’s salon — six feet of space, barriers between shampoo stations, sanitizers and temperature checks.

It’s the new normal.

Petrucelli says the salon is booked solid for three months.

“My clients are very understanding. They’ve been waiting, patiently waiting. I’ve been waiting to have my hair done, so I know how they feel,” she said.

It’s part of stage two of New Jersey’s restart.

Nail salons can also open Monday, along with municipal and private club pools.

Restaurants were given the green light to open for outdoor dining last Monday.

Towns like Ridgewood have blocked off parking spots and even closed streets to allow restaurants to put tables outside.

Saturday was Ridgewood resident Jan Reinauer’s first night out since the pandemic started.

“It’s fantastic. I’ve been waiting for this for three months,” she said.

Other personal care businesses will also open Monday.

So far, no date has been given for indoor dining or allowing gyms to open.