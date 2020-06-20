By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! It’s looking like a decent weekend out there as summer arrives today at 5:44 p.m. There’s a risk of some afternoon and evening showers and storms, but by no means is it a washout… typical summer forecast!
We’re dry this morning across the area, starting off in the 60s. Expect some patchy fog and low clouds if you’re out early on, especially for the coasts. We’re seeing partly sunny skies by afternoon as temps warm into the low 80s. Just like yesterday, pop-up showers and storms will develop. Best risk once again is for inland areas and away from the coast.
Father’s Day will see much of the same… low to mid 80s with a t’storm risk in the afternoon and evening. If you like the heat, you’re in luck! Temps will climb into the upper 80s and near 90 next week.
Have a great weekend!