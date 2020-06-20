Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The first day of summer sure felt like it with warm and humid weather for the area along with pop-up showers and storms. Expect some showers and storms through the evening before quieting down overnight, but staying muggy and mild overnight.
Tomorrow will be the first full day of summer and it will be almost a repeat of today: warm, humid, and scattered PM showers/storms. Expect the same through the next few days, with temps peaking near 90 on Wednesday!
The official start of the summer season will waste no time feeling appropriately warm, so enjoy!